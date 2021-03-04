हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria looks stunning in these monochromatic pictures!

Tara Sutaria shared her gorgeous pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Back to the 90's Back to black and white for our routine #PostPackUpShot." 

Tara Sutaria looks stunning in these monochromatic pictures!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/tarasutaria

Mumbai: Actress Tara Sutaria looks stunning in a new black and white picture she has shared on social media.

Tara posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen posing in front of a mirror.

"Back to the 90's Back to black and white for our routine #PostPackUpShot," she wrote as caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TA (@tarasutaria)

Tara will soon be seen in the Bollywood remake of the Telugu hit 'Rx100', which is also going to mark the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan Shetty. Besides this, she has been roped in for "Ek Villain" and "Heropanti 2".

