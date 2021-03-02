हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty's incredible love story Tadap first look poster hits the internet!

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty&#039;s incredible love story Tadap first look poster hits the internet!

New Delhi: Classic actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan is making his big-screen debut with 'Tadap' co-starring Tara Sutaria. The movie is presented by Fox Star Studios and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. 

Tadap is directed by Milan Luthria and is slated to hit the screens on September 24, 2021. The makers have dropped the first look poster of Tadap. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap poster brings out an incredible love story of the lead pair in the movie and it surely raises the curiosity levels of the viewer. 

Ahan is making his debut in the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'RX100'. The Telugu original released in 2018. It was written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi. 

The actioner featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in lead roles. Actors such as Rao Ramesh and Ramki played pivotal parts in the romantic drama.

 

