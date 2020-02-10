Tara Sutaria makes it to family pic of Aadar Jain and this confirms their relationship status

New Delhi: Tara Sutaria made her sensational debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' and ever since making waves for her personal and professional life. Of late there have been rumours of her dating Aadar Jain, younger brother of the recently married Armaan Jain.

Several videos of Tara and Aadar's foot-thumping dance at Armaan 's wedding celebrations on Bollywood numbers have flooded the internet over past two-three days and fans are loving it.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor's sister and Adaar Jain's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram and shared a 'family picture'. Interestingly, besides the newlyweds Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, the fam-jam photo also has Tara Sutaria sitting right next to Aadar Jain.

Hmm...Now, this does give out a sort of confirmation about Tara and Aadar being a couple. However, the duo has never really spoken about it in public.

On the work front, Tara was last seen in 'Marjaavaan' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Aadar Jain made his film debut in 2017 with Qaidi Band.