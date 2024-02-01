trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716470
Tara Sutaria OPENS UP On Career Choices After 'Apurva' Success, Says 'I Have Realized...' - Deets Inside

Reflecting on the evolving dynamics, Tara emphasized the impact of successful female-driven films in the commercial space, dismantling taboos associated with actresses speaking out against certain norms.

New Delhi: 'Apurva'-Starrer Tara Sutaria is riding high on the blockbuster success of her recent film. She is making headlines not just for her on-screen brilliance but also for her thoughtful insights on the kind of roles she envisions for her future. Speaking candidly about her evolving career choices, the actress expressed a newfound realization post-'Apurva.'

In a conversation with Elle magazine, Tara expressed, "After my last release, 'Apurva,' I have realized that there needs to be some amount of power in the roles that I am taking on—even if it is a comedic role, it has to offer something substantial." 

Her statement echoes a broader sentiment within the industry, as female actresses increasingly seek roles that go beyond superficial portrayals. In the wake of a significant industry-wide reckoning, where female actresses are championing for more substantial roles and pay parity, Tara Sutaria acknowledges the positive shift in the cinematic landscape. "The landscape has changed in cinema today, and I am grateful that we finally have a safe space to have conversations about issues such as pay parity," she stated. Reflecting on the evolving dynamics, Tara emphasized the impact of successful female-driven films in the commercial space, dismantling taboos associated with actresses speaking out against certain norms.

While acknowledging the progress, Tara acknowledges that there is still a long way to go. However, she expresses excitement at being part of an era where conversations about empowerment, diverse roles, and equal opportunities are gaining momentum.

 

