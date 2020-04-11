Tara Sutaria posts adorable childhood pic, rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain is all hearts!

New Delhi: Singer-actress Tara Sutaria just thought of storming the internet, this time not with some beach pictures but a super cutesy childhood photo of hers, when she was a little munchkin. As soon as she posted the throwback click, amongst various other industry friends dropping in their comments, was rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain.

Aadar Jain was all hearts for his 'Lil Tarypieeeee'.

Well, the caption suggests Tara is glued to her phone even now and can't do without her mobile.

Tara Sutaria made her sensational debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' and ever since making waves for her personal and professional life. Of late there have been rumours of her dating Aadar Jain, younger brother of the recently married Armaan Jain.

Several videos of Tara and Aadar's foot-thumping dance at latter's brother Armaan Jain 's wedding celebrations flooded the internet some time back. However, the duo has never really spoken about it in public.

On the work front, Tara was last seen in 'Marjaavaan' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Aadar Jain made his film debut in 2017 with Qaidi Band.