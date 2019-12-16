हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria reminds Milan Luthria of Vidya Balan

Luthria is currently working with Tara on "Tadap", the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film "RX100". 

Tara Sutaria reminds Milan Luthria of Vidya Balan

Mumbai: Filmmaker Milan Luthria says actress Tara Sutaria reminds him of Vidya Balan, whom he directed in the 2011 hit, "The Dirty Picture".

Luthria is currently working with Tara on "Tadap", the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film "RX100". "Tadap" marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty.

"Nostalgia can be eerie. It gives you goosebumps when it catches up in unexpected ways. Tara's audition wasn't planned. She flew in from somewhere and on the spur of the moment I asked her to do the scene from 'The Dirty Picture' in which Vidya shows Emraan Hashmi her old pictures and they are attracted to each other for the first time," Luthria said.

"She did it effortlessly and very quickly, and I was transported back to the day of the actual shoot. It was one of the most talked-about scenes from the film. Then, just a couple of days back on set in Mussoorie, she (Tara) was talking about how she is a huge fan of Vidya and the film, and (that she) has seen it eight to nine times. She couldn't believe she got to do audition on a scene from the film," he added.

The Telugu version of "RX 100", which released last year, stars Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. The film is a love story with an interesting twist.

"Tadap" is scheduled to release next year.

 

Tags:
Tara SutariaMilan LuthriaVidya Balan
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan prays for father Harivansh Rai Bachchan at one of Europe's oldest church

Must Watch

PT9M59S

BJP National Spokesperson addresses press conference over CAA protest