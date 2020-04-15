Tara Sutaria’s ravishing look in latest monochrome pic will steal your heart – Check out!

New Delhi: Actress Tara Sutaria has yet again mesmerised her fans with a ravishing picture of herself and trust when we say the post will make you go wow. In a stunning white off-shoulder outfit, Tara poses with elegance for the monochrome picture. She lets her eyes do the talking. Tara turned muse of ace photographer Rohan Shrestha and captioned the photo as, “An afternoon spent taking photographs and listening to the greats.. Louis and Ella! Many moons ago. I love my job.”

Take a look at how Tara is lighting up Instagram!

What’s the word? Gorgeous, na?

Tara often posts some lovely photos from her shoots and holidays and thus, makes us go green with envy. Remember how she set the temperature soaring in her photoshoot pictures from Maldives? Oh, they went just crazy viral.

Let’s have a look at them once again.

Tara Sutaria made her debut in 2019 with 'Student Of The Year 2', co-starring Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She followed it up with 'Marjaavaan' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She and Sidharth were also seen recently in ‘Masakali 2.0’, a music video. Her next film is Milan Luthria's 'Tadap'.

Besides acting, Tara Sutaria is a trained singer and has performed on several concerts abroad.