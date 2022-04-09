हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria slays polka dot bikini, enjoys breakfast in pool with BF Aadar Jain at Maldives - PICS

Tara Sutaria can be seen enjoying her breakfast in the pool and the photo looks frame-worthy.

Tara Sutaria slays polka dot bikini, enjoys breakfast in pool with BF Aadar Jain at Maldives - PICS
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is currently chilling in the Maldives with her boyfriend Aadar Jain. She took to social media and dropped a smouldering photo of hers wearing a black polka dot bikini, raising the hotness bar.

Tara Sutaria can be seen enjoying her breakfast in the pool and the photo looks frame-worthy. On the other hand, boyfriend Aadar Jain also shared his photo on Instagram. However, the two did not share any picture together. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

Both Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have posted solo pictures of themselves from the picturesque Maldives.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain)

For the unversed, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were papped first time together at Malaika Arora's birthday party and Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash in 2019 respectively. Also, the two made several appearances together at important events and parties. 

On the work front, Tara was last seen in Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap, which marked the acting debut of Ahaan Shetty. She will next be seen in Ek Villain 2 with Arjun Kapoor and Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. 

 

