Tara Sutaria Stuns Fans With Dynamic Singing Performance - WATCH

New Delhi: Basking in the success of 'Apurva', Tara Sutaria is proving to be more than just a talented actress. Apart from her acting preowess, this Bollywood diva is also a trained opera singer, leaving audiences mesmerized with her melodic voice at various events?

Fans have been eagerly anticipating more of her singing talents. The actress, known for perfecting the nuances of her characters on screen, has multiple times showcased her singing skills, captivating audiences with her versatile artistry.

But the surprises doesn't end there – Tara is a dance maestro as well! Trained in classical ballet, modern dance, and Latin American dances at renowned institutions like the School of Classical Ballet and Western Dance, Royal Academy of Dance, U.K., and the I.S.T.D., she adds a graceful touch to her already impressive repertoire.

'Apurva' is the gripping story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live, set in Chambal, and vividly juxtaposed against a gruesome, terrifying dacoit gang led by Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee in their most chilling avatars yet! Showcasing Tara Sutaria in a career-defining performance, the edge-of-the-seat thriller has been receiving tremendous appreciation from all corners of the country for its intense performances and impactful story.

Recently, Tara revealed that she did not use any body doubles and that all the stunts were done by herself in the movie. Sharing her experience doing all the stunts herself, she recalled, "I was barefoot throughout the shoot in Jaisalmer. I was jumping off trains, walking on hot sand, and doing all my stunts without body doubles. I lived on intermittent napping because we were shooting day and night."

She added, "There are so many hero-centric films but women-oriented films are rare. I'm glad the film chose me. Women possess an innate strength that comes out in the face of adversity. No woman should have to go through this, but as an actor, this role is a privilege."