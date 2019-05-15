Tara Sutaria-Tiger Shroff's dance rehearsal video on 'The Jawaani' song will make you wanna groove—Watch

New Delhi: Karan Johar's new set of students have been given a warm welcome. Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria were seen playing leads in 'Student Of The Year 2'. The girls made their sensational debut in the Dharma Productions' venture which is every newcomer's dream.

Punit Malhotra directed the 'SOTY sequel and the movie is running to packed houses. Although it has fetched mixed response from critics and audiences, yet the collection figures are going up with each passing day.

The pretty girl-next-door Tara shared her first dance rehearsal video on the popular 'The Jawaani' song from the film. She can be seen grooving with Tiger and the two ace their moves like a champ.

She wrote in the caption: “Sneak peak into what our first rehearsal for The Jawaani Song looked like! ?@tigerjackieshroff Thank you for being the best dance partner a girl could ask for T.”

On the work front, Tiger has his kitty full with 'Baaghi 3' and an untitled dance film with Hrithik Roshan. Tara, on the other hand, will be seen in a yet-to-be-titled venture which will mark the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan.