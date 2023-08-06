Tara Sutaria To Attend Bhutan's Annual International Literary Festival

New Delhi: B-Town diva Tara Sutaria, who often enthrals her fans with her divine photos and videos, is currently in Bhutan. The gorgeous actress has visted the neighbouring country to honour the invitation by the Majesty the queen mother of Bhutan to attend their annual international literary festival.

Tara, who has always influenced the girls of today's generation and set an example through her appearance, has been invited by the queen mother of Bhutan to discuss her journey and the importance of arts along with celebrating music, dance and film at Bhutan Echoes.

Tara feels truly humbled and honoured to accept the invitation by the Royal family of Bhutan and attend the prestigious literary festival representing her country.



Bhutan Echoes is a not-for-profit organization that coordinates and produces events to promote literature, culture, and art in Bhutan and culminating in the Drukyul’s Literature Festival, an annual international literary festival held in Bhutan. Her Majesty the Queen Mother of Bhutan, Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck is the Chief Patron of Bhutan Echoes: Drukyul’s Literature Festival.

On the work front, Tara will next be seen in 'Apurva'. She is looking forward to the release of the film. The actress believes that the story of a survival thriller is one of the most interesting subjects that challenge her as a performer, and she has never played a character like it before.

Meanwhile, it was reported sometime back that the actor had parted ways with her longtime beau Aadar Jain. The two dated each other for several years and were rumoured to tie the knot anytime soon.