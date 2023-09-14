Tara Sutaria Turns Up The Heat In Stunning Black Short Dress - Watch Video

New Delhi: Tara Sutaria graced the public eye with her dazzling presence in a striking black dress that left onlookers and paparazzi in awe. As Tara stepped out in her elegant ensemble, the paparazzi couldn't help but shower her with compliments. Looking gorgeous in a short black dress, Tara wore high heels to complement the outfit.

One of the leading actresses in Indian cinema, Tara is also known for her fashion statement and her beauty, which are adored by her fans and audiences. The way she appears and carries herself has always influenced the girls of today's generation and has set an example through her appearance. While massive anticipation surrounds her every time and the audiences always look after her social media for her glowing beauty and to know the insights about her, the leading actress shared an adorable childhood picture of her mother with her grandmother and revealed that she inherited her beauty from her grandmother.

Recently, Tara was invited by the queen mother of Bhutan to discuss her journey and the importance of arts along with celebrating music, dance and film at Bhutan Echoes. On the work front, Tara will next be seen in 'Apurva'. She is looking forward to the release of the film. The actress believes that the story of a survival thriller is one of the most interesting subjects that challenge her as a performer, and she has never played a character like it before.

Meanwhile, it was reported sometime back that the actor had parted ways with her longtime beau Aadar Jain. The two dated each other for several years and were rumoured to tie the knot anytime soon.