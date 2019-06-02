close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Tara Sutaria's childhood image reminds Arjun Kapoor of Taimur Ali Khan

  Actress Tara Sutaria's childhood photograph reminded actor Arjun Kapoor of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan.

Tara Sutaria&#039;s childhood image reminds Arjun Kapoor of Taimur Ali Khan

Mumbai:  Actress Tara Sutaria's childhood photograph reminded actor Arjun Kapoor of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan.

Tara, who made her debut in Bollywood with "Student Of The Year 2" this year, posted a photograph of herself on Instagram. The image featured a chubby Tara.

She captioned the image: "Butterball Baby." Arjun was quick to comment "Taimur" on it. 

On the work front, Tara has bagged two films. She will be seen in "Marjaavaan", which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh. 

Tara will begin work on a Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film "RX100", which also stars Suniel Shetty's son Ahan. 

 

Tags:
Arjun KapoorTara SutariaTaimur Ali KhanMarjaavan
Next
Story

B-Town celebs wish 'gorgeous' Sonakshi Sinha on birthday

Must Watch

PT4M44S

5W1H: BJP says will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata Banerjee