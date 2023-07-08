Tarla Star Huma Qureshi’s Instagram Post Goes Viral As She Meets Mumbai's Dabbawalas

Huma Qureshi, who stars in the film Tarla, recently shared an adorable post on Instagram that has gained attention. As she promotes the biopic on the late food writer and chef Tarla Dalal, Huma has been creatively engaging in promotional activities. In doing a press conference for the same, she met with Mumbai’s renowned Dabbawalas on Friday, known worldwide for their lunchbox delivery system. Huma posted pictures from the meeting, expressing, “Best press conference today… With our Dabbawalas…our city’s lifelines… Perfect 10 on 10.” She also reminded her followers that the film “Tarla” is now available on ZEE5.

Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi celebrated the launch day of their film "Tarla" on ZEE5 by sharing a special lunch with the Mumbai Dabbawalas. The actors expressed their gratitude to the Dabbawalas, who tirelessly deliver homemade meals to countless people in Mumbai. The lunch included a delightful Gujarati meal prepared with love.



"Tarla" is an original film exclusively available on ZEE5's digital platform. Directed by Piyush Gupta and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari, the film "Tarla" premiered on July 7 on the streaming platform Zee5. Tarla Dalal, renowned for hosting popular cookery TV shows like "The Tarla Dalal Show" and "Cook It Up With Tarla Dalal," authored over 100 cookbooks and was honored with the Padma Shri in 2007. Tarla Dalal passed away in 2013 at the age of 77.

Huma Qureshi also known for her outspoken nature, recently appeared on an episode of AajTak's "Seedhi Baat." During the interview, Huma was asked about the existence of polarization in films. In response, the actress expressed her confusion, stating, "When I hear such things nowadays, I wonder why these discussions are happening." She shared her thoughts on religious polarization within the film industry, highlighting that she has never personally felt different just because she is a Muslim. Huma also discussed the incident in the US where the media questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the rights of Muslims in India.

Referring to PM Modi's recent visit to the US, where he faced questions about Muslim rights from the American media, Huma commented on the appropriateness of the question. She acknowledged that while she hasn't personally experienced discrimination, others may have. Huma emphasized the importance of asking questions and expecting governments to provide answers.

Huma Qureshi's recent Instagram post showcases her active involvement in promoting her latest film, "Tarla," while her candid interview sheds light on her perspective on polarization and the need for open dialogue within the film industry.