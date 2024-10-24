Tarzan Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86

Los Angeles: Veteran US actor Ron Ely, famous for playing 'Tarzan' in the 1960s TV series, has died at the age of 86.

The sad news was shared by his daughter, Kirsten Casale Ely, in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

In her post, Kirsten shared several throwback pictures with her father along with a long caption that reads, "The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known - and I have lost my dad."

"My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went. The impact he had on others is something that I have never witnessed in any other person - there was something truly magical about him. This is how the world knew him," she added.

"I knew him as my dad - and what a heaven sent honor that has been. To me, he hung the moon. My father was my world - and what an incredible world he created. He was strong and protective. He was brilliant and ridiculously funny. He was stoic and sensitive. He was dynamic and powerful. He was my role model and inspiration. He was humble and inherently received respect - the respect he so deserved," her post further read.

Ron Ely began his career with supporting roles in films including 'South Pacific', 'The Fiend Who Walked the West', and 'The Remarkable Mr. Pennypacker'.

He gained fame in 1966 when he landed the role of Tarzan in the NBC series.

Ely performed most of his own stunts during the show, which led to injuries including two broken shoulders and several lion bites.

Ely also appeared in other productions, including 'The Aquanauts' from 1960-61, the Western adventure film 'The Night of the Grizzly' in 1966, and Jurgen Goslar's slavery film 'Slavers' in 1978.