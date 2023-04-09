topStoriesenglish2592934
TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift Breaks Up With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn After Six Years Of Relationship

An insider close to the couple confirmed the news to the entertainment outlet People magazine, saying the split was amicable and "it was not dramatic".

Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years of dating.

An insider close to the couple confirmed the news to the entertainment outlet People magazine, saying the split was amicable and "it was not dramatic".

The development comes as Swift is travelling the country for her sold-out 'Eras' tour, at which the "Boy Erased" actor hasn't been spotted.

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why (Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any shows," the source added. Over the years, Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, kept their relationship private, deflecting engagement rumours.

The duo, who started dating in 2016, also collaborated on music together over the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in a Grammy Awards win.

Swift's 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' each included collaborations with Alwyn, who wrote several songs under the pseudonym William Bowery. Alwyn is credited as a co-writer on "Betty" and "Exile" from 'Folklore' and on "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island", and "Evermore" on 'Evermore'.

