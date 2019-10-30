close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift pulls off funny prank on Shaun Dooley

In the video clip released on Tuesday showed the 29-year-old singer surprising Dooley as he records 'Never Grow Up' song for charity album 'Got It Covered,' reported People magazine.

Taylor Swift pulls off funny prank on Shaun Dooley
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Taylor Swift

Washington: Singer Taylor Swift's recent mischievous prank on actor Shaun Dooley at the BBC's annual Children in Need charity fundraiser, is something which will leave you in splits.

In the video clip released on Tuesday showed the 29-year-old singer surprising Dooley as he records 'Never Grow Up' song for charity album 'Got It Covered,' reported People magazine.

Barging into the control booth at Abbey Road Studios while the 45-year-old actor was recording his song, Swift pushed the talk-back button and softly said into the mic, "Shaun, we`ve just got like one note. Can you do it a little bit more American? Like with a bit more of an American accent. It's a bit Yorkshire."A stunned Dooley then looks at the control booth and said, "Are you kidding me? What..."

Later, while talking to Dooley in the studio, Swift revealed that the whole thing came about through the help of Oscar winner Olivia Colman."Olivia texted," said Swift when Dooley enquired about how she got to know about the location. She then adds with an ironic smile: "She texted my boyfriend, but you know..." 

 

Tags:
Taylor SwiftShaun DooleyNever Grow UpGot It CoveredOscar winner Olivia Colman
Next
Story

Kris Jenner asks Blac Chyna to share emails, texts sent to Rob Kardashian

Must Watch

PT3M10S

5W1H: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal rides DTC bus for feedback on free travel for women