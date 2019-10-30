Taylor Swift pulls off funny prank on Shaun Dooley

Washington: Singer Taylor Swift's recent mischievous prank on actor Shaun Dooley at the BBC's annual Children in Need charity fundraiser, is something which will leave you in splits.

In the video clip released on Tuesday showed the 29-year-old singer surprising Dooley as he records 'Never Grow Up' song for charity album 'Got It Covered,' reported People magazine.

Barging into the control booth at Abbey Road Studios while the 45-year-old actor was recording his song, Swift pushed the talk-back button and softly said into the mic, "Shaun, we`ve just got like one note. Can you do it a little bit more American? Like with a bit more of an American accent. It's a bit Yorkshire."A stunned Dooley then looks at the control booth and said, "Are you kidding me? What..."

Later, while talking to Dooley in the studio, Swift revealed that the whole thing came about through the help of Oscar winner Olivia Colman."Olivia texted," said Swift when Dooley enquired about how she got to know about the location. She then adds with an ironic smile: "She texted my boyfriend, but you know..."