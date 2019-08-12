Taylor Swift receives Icon Award at 2019 Teen Choice Awards; announces new song!

Washington: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift received the inaugural Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards and after accepting the honour, the artist announced a new song. During Sunday night`s award ceremony, the singer was in attendance to accept the first-ever Icon Award, which was presented to her by her friend and soccer player, Alex Morgan, reported E! News.

"Wow, okay," the "Me" singer began her acceptance speech, as she received the famous surfboard, which was decorated with cats that made her feel really "proud."

The 29-year-old singer was handed a personalised and bedazzled surfboard, decorated with the star`s three cats, Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button. The 29-year-old singer took a moment to highlight Morgan and her team's incredible fight for equality.

"While they were winning the world cup, they were also taking a historic stand in terms of gender equality and gender pay. Please, please, please support her and her teammates because this is not over yet. It`s not resolved. It`s happening everywhere, and they are heroes and icons for standing up," she said.

During her acceptance speech, she also described that she's "having a proud moment" over the award and went on to thank her fans, calling them the "most amazing, generous people," before sharing words of wisdom to guide teenagers."I just want to talk to the fans for a second. You make me so happy, you make me laugh every day online. I love meeting you. I love loving you. You are just the most amazing, generous people. Thank you for giving me the life that I have. Every single minute of every day, I know that you are the reason I have the life I have and that I get to do what I love doing," she shared.

She added, "If anyone is a teen out there, I think one thing I wish I would have known when I was a teen is that mistakes are inevitable. I just want you to know that if you are out there and you are being really hard on yourself right now for something that has happened, it`s normal. That is what is going to happen to you in life. No one gets through unscathed. We are all going to have a few scratches on us."Swift saved a big surprise for the end of her speech, telling viewers that there`s "so much to be excited about in the next 12 days."

Before leaving the stage, Swift dropped a major bomb--the announcement of her new song `Lover`, which will release on August 16. Not to be confused with her seven studio album`s upcoming title, which is of the same name as the song."I also just wanted to tell you, there`s so much that I`m excited about coming up in the next 12 days until my album comes out. The album comes out on August 23rd, but I wanted to tell you guys tonight that on the 16th, on Friday, I have a new song called `Lover` that is coming out, and I`m so excited. I love you," she said.

Swift will continue gracing awards show with the MTV Video Music Awards, which will take place later this month. She`s nominated for 10 awards and is also set to share a "world premiere performance" onstage, according to MTV. The singer is also starring in the upcoming musical movie `Cats`, slated to release this December.