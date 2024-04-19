Swifties, Wait is over as 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album is out Now ! Ths AThism has a surprise release Yes, you heard it right! Taylor Swift revealed that The Tortured Poets Department is a Secret Double Album, That includes 15 extra songs.

The New Album has 16 songs and one bonus track, Taylor Took to Instagram to share the album's release and much more.

She Wrote " The Tortured Poets Department. An Anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time -one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This Writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form od ink on a page. once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. and then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry".

A few hours ago revealing the surprise Taylor wrote "TTDP is a secret Double album, so here's the second installment of TTDP: The Anthology.15 extra songs ".

Making Waves With the announcement of her lead single, 'Fortnight,' featuring rapper Post Malone, There is another Guest appearance in the album

Florence Welch + The Machine is set to appear on the eighth track, titled 'Florida' on Taylor Swift's album.

Leaked Tracklist Complication

There were a few leaked track appearing on social media way before its original release. However, Swifties refuses to listen to those leaked songs, Some users wrote " True Swifties can wait for the official release". Another Wrote, " It's not just about being a fan, it's about respecting others for their hard work ". Her previous album "Midnights" was also leaked before it was scheduled to be released.

On Thursday Spotify announced that The Album broke its record for the most pre-saved albums on its platform. The Tortured Poets Department will be available on all streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, etc on Friday.

About The Album

It's always exciting when Taylor Swift releases new music. She's revealing something significant or personal through her music. "Come for the Torture, Stay for the Poetry" as these lines signify that it is one of her most personal albums yet. It combines the intimacy of Folklore and the synth-pop gloss of Midnights to make both incredibly ambitious and wonderfully chaotic.



