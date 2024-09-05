Advertisement
TEACHERS DAY 2024

Teachers' Day Trivia: DYK Kiara Advani Worked As A Teacher At Her Mom's Playschool?

Teachers' Day 2024: Since 1962, 5 September, the birthday of the second president, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, has been celebrated as Teacher's Day in India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Teachers' Day Trivia: DYK Kiara Advani Worked As A Teacher At Her Mom's Playschool? Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Every year Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 - a special day dedicated to all the teachers and mentors. In India, the birthday of the second president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teacher's Day since 1962. Today, we thought of sharing a little Bollywood trivia related to the special day. Stunning actress Kiara Advani marked ten glorious years the industry in 2024. But not many know that she actually worked a teacher before becoming an actress.

Yes, surprising isn't it? Well, before her rise to fame, Kiara Advani honed her nurturing skills as a teacher at her mother's playschool, where she taught nursery rhymes and basic concepts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Interestingly, today she is liked by people across all age-groups and especially kids. Her performances in movies like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Good Newwz' have resonated with children.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in the highly anticipated pan-Indian film 'Game Changer' co-starring Ram Charan, directed by Shankar. In addition to this, she has some of the biggest films in the pipeline which include WAR 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

