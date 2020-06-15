Teachers, students of Sushant Singh Rajput's school in Patna mourn actor's death

Patna: Students, teachers, committee members and staff associated with St Karen`s Secondary School in the city cannot fathom the reason behind the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an alumnus of the institution.

On Sunday, the school`s Facebook page shared a couple of photographs of the late actor, among them being a throwback to his school days where he can be seen posing in school uniform along with classmates.

The other photo is a still from the actor`s superhit film "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", where Sushant is sitting on a platform. On the photo, it is written: "A finish we never expected. Rest in peace Sushant Singh Rajput."

"Posted this photo after his `Kai Po Che` movie.. it was a proud moment for every Karenite... Never expected that this gem would take his own life.. May god bless his soul..." read the caption to the photographs posted on the school`s page.

Several present and ex-students of the school reacted to the Facebook post expressing shock and grief at the actor`s demise.

"It is unbelievable !! We have lost one more precious diamond! RIP #Bihari #Karenite #jwellofindia," commented a student.

"We used to flex that he was an Alumni of our school..RIP," commented a former student of the school.

"LOSERS never commit suicide - "Chichore", By why shushant ??? Unbelievable," wrote another ex-student, quoting the actor`s dialogue from his recent hit film, "Chhichhore".

The 34-year-old actor, who was reportedly battling depression, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on Sunday.