Team 'Angrezi Medium' mourns Irrfan Khan, tributes from Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Homi Adajania

New Delhi: Irrfan Khan, it was an honour to work with you, wrote Kareena Kapoor, a self-confessed fan of the actor, after his death on Wednesday. Kareena co-starred with Irrfan in his last release ‘Angrezi Medium’, which hit the screens just for a day in March amid the coronavirus scare. Later, the film was streamed on Disney+Hotstar, much to the delight of Irrfan’s fans.

Irrfan, who was 53, died at a hospital in Mumbai this afternoon. He was being treated for a colon infection. Irrfan, who battled neuroendocrine tumour, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

Irrfan and his impressive line-up of work will always be remembered. Bollywood celebs are also paying their tributes to the star with heart-wrenching posts. Team ‘Angrezi Medium’, including Kareena, has shared their condolences for the actor. Director Homi Adajania’s post will make you teary-eyed.

Here’s Kareena’s aforementioned post:

Radhika Madan, who played the role of Irrfan’s daughter in the film, said, “I don’t know what to say... my heart aches when I write this. He was one the strongest people i knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am, Babil and Ayan. I’m just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace.”

Homi shared a lovely photo of him hugging Irrfan on the sets of ‘Angrezi Medium’ and dedicated a lengthy post for him.

Irrfan’s last rites will be held in the evening in the presence of family members and close relatives. Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan.