Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra's Intimate Dance Breaks The Internet - Watch

New Delhi: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved and adored couples in the industry. The fanbase of TejRan is in millions as their beautiful chemistry is loved by all. The couple never fails to flaunt their love and yet again one of their videos is going viral. Their sensual dance moves have taken over the internet and fans cannot keep calm.

On Friday, the couple took social media by storm with their intimate dance video. It was shared by Instant Bollywood on its official Instagram page and fans cannot take their eyes off them.

In the viral video, Tejasswi and Karan can be seen getting cosy while dancing at a private party. The 'Naagin' actress looks stunning in a sexy co-ord set, while 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' actor can be seen dazzling in an all-black outfit.

On one hand, fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis, on the other hand, netizens were upset about the fact that the couple's 'private video' was made public.

One user wrote, 'It was a private party and you have no right to publish their videos without their permission.' Another one wrote, 'It’s a private video posted by private account.'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash went head over heals for each other in 'Bigg Boss 15' house since then, they have been together.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead. Tejasswi on the other hand, is gearing up for her upcoming Marathi film 'School College Ani Life' which is being produced by Rohit Shetty.