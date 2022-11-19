topStoriesenglish
Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra buy their first house together, fans are going nuts!

Tejasswi and Karan announced the big news during an event that took place in Dubai. The duo also posed for the paparazzi while holding a huge dummy key to their new apartment.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 09:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adored couples in the industry today. They have been ruling the hearts of the audiences ever since they got together in 'Bigg Boss 15.' Now, there is happy news for TejRan fans as the couple has purchased their first house together and that too in Dubai. They are currently in Dubai for an award show.

Tejasswi and Karan announced the big news during an event that took place in Dubai. The duo also posed for the paparazzi while holding a huge dummy key to their new apartment.

TejRan fans are super happy and have taken over the internet. They have flooded the comment section of the couple's pictures from their new address. 

 

One fan wrote, 'So proud of you Teju baby at this age buying so many properties hats off girl.' Another one said, 'Congrats!! God is always there to bestow his blessings upon good people. Just like this, pray you get lot of success in life and may all the negative energies stay away from you. Keep shining and smiling, I’ll always cheer for you T.' 'Congrats Karan! You totally deserve all success, happiness and prosperity in life bro for all your hard work and the humble human that you are,' wrote a third fan.

Recently, Karan Kundrra bought a plush apartment in Mumbai for himself. Karan registered his house in Mumbai's posh locality which offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea.

Earlier this year, Tejasswi Prakash bought a luxurious Audi Q7 and this house is a happy plus one in their lives.

