Tejasswi Prakash Sizzles In Shimmery Off-Shoulder Dress, Fans Call Her 'Golden Girl'

New Delhi: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular and loved TV actresses in the industry today. From her dotting performance in 'Naagin' to her PDA with beau Karan Kundrra, she makes the headlines every day. She is very active on social media and has a fan following in millions. Recently, she dropped a bombshell and fans are drooling over it.

Tejasswi shared a bundle of gorgeous clicks from her recent photoshoot. She looked no less than a stunning diva as she dropped new pics on her social media. Tejasswi looked all things radiating in a shimmery off-shoulder dress. She styled it with chunky golden earrings. Subtle make-up, well-defined eyes and straight hair tied her whole look together. She paired her outfit with a pair of black boots and golden tights.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Actress' boyfriend Karan Kundrra's fan clubs called her 'bhabhi' as well. One wrote, "Golden Girl" "Soo soo soo pretty can't take my eyes off u," commented another one.

Tejasswi and Karan have been in a steady relationship for quite some time now. They started dating when they were together in the Bigg Boss house in season 15 and ever since they keep winning hearts with their adorable chemistry. The couple is often spotted together and has become everyone’s favourite too. They never miss a chance to show off their love to the world and fans adore that about them.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the titular role in Ekta Kapoor's fantasy show, 'Naagin 6.'