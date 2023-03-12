TejRanForever: Tejasswi Prakash Rubbishes Breakup Rumours With Beau Karan Kundrra, Calls Him 'My Forever'

New Delhi: Tejasswi Prakash seems to have ended the speculation regarding her breakup with beau Karan Kundrra. The actress took a picture of her and KK's sneakers on her Insta story and wrote the caption, 'My forever' and tagged the 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' actor on it.

Earlier,on Saturday evening, Karan also took to his Twitter handle and shared a witty response to all the allegations and trolls. Even though he did not address the rumours directly, he wrote, 'Thank you for all the wishes love and prayers.. its because of you that we grow tenfold.. #March #StrongerEachPassingMoment.'

Thank you for all the wishes love and prayers.. its because of you that we grow tenfold.. #March #StrongerEachPassingMoment March 11, 2023

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Many tagged #TejRanForever as well.

Karan and Tejasswi's break-up rumours made headlines after the actor's cryptic tweet went viral. He had written, 'Na teri shaan kam hoti, na rutba ghata hota, jo ghamand mein kaha, wahi hass ke kaha hota.' TejRan fans were left wondering whether the actor was indirectly hinting that the couple is splitting.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating for a long time now. They fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house and have been together since.

On the work front, Karan is currently winning hearts with his performance in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6.'