CHANDRA MOHAN DEATH

Telugu Actor Chandra Mohan Dies After Cardiac Arrest

The final farewell and last rites are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on November 13. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passed away after a cardiac arrest at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital on Saturday. The actor breathed his last on Saturday morning around 9.57 am at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital, Jagan, the public relations officer (PRO) of Apollo Hospital, informed.

As per reports, the final farewell and last rites are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on November 13. 

Popularly known to many as Chandra Mohan, Mallampalli Chandrasekhar Rao left an indelible mark on the Telugu film industry. The late actor was born on May 23, 1943, in Pamidimukkala village in the Krishna region of Andhra Pradesh. He entered the Telugu film industry in 1966 with the release of 'Rangula Ratnam.' For this movie, he had won the Nandi award for best actor from the state government.

Chandra Mohan has acted in a number of films, including 'Shankarabharanam', 'Seethaamalakshmi', 'Padaharella Vayasu', 'Siri Siri Muvva', and 'Chandamama Raave'. He won two Nandi Awards and one Filmfare Award South. He was also a cousin of veteran director and Dada Sahab Phalke award winner K Vishwanath. After his unfortunate demise, the late actor is survived by his wife, Jalandhara, and two daughters. 

