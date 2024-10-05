Advertisement
RAJENDRA PRASAD

Telugu Actor Rajendra Prasad's Daughter Passes Away, NTR Jr, Nani Pay Condolences

NTR Jr wrote in Telugu on X that he shares a close relationship with Rajendra Prasad and he prays for the departed soul.

|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 05:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Telugu Actor Rajendra Prasad's Daughter Passes Away, NTR Jr, Nani Pay Condolences (Image: ANI)

Telangana: Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri passed away on Saturday. She was 38. Reportedly, she died due to cardiac arrest.

After learning about her demise, several members of the film industry took to social media and paid their heartfelt condolences.

NTR Jr wrote in Telugu on X that he shares a close relationship with Rajendra Prasad and he prays for the departed soul.

"It's sad to hear that Rajendra Prasad, whom I share a close bond with, has lost his daughter Gayathri. I pray her soul rests in peace. My condolences to him and his family," he posted.

Taking to X, actor Nani wrote, "Deepest condolences to Rajendra Prasad gaaru and his family. This is heart breaking." Actor Navdeep too mourned the demise of Gayatri.

His post on social media read, "Deeply saddened by the loss of your beloved daughter Gayatri, #RajendraPrasad Garu. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family during this unimaginably difficult time. May her soul rest in peace (sic)."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu also paid condolences.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I am deeply shocked by the news of the demise of senior actor Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri due to a heart attack. It is extremely unfortunate to pass away at such a young age. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family during this tragic time. I pray to God for Gayatri's soul to rest in peace." 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK