हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Charan

Telugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a wildlife photographer

Eminent wildlife photographers including Shaaz Jung, Ejaz Khan and Isheta Salgaocar will create awareness and educate people through their photography display.

Telugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a wildlife photographer

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Ram Charan has taken to wildlife photographer. He will be soon showcasing his photography skills at a gala in aid of World Wildlife Fund, called "Wildest Dreams".

"Nature is where we belong and I have chosen a camera to express my passion for wildlife conservation at this event," Ram Charan said.

Eminent wildlife photographers including Shaaz Jung, Ejaz Khan and Isheta Salgaocar will create awareness and educate people through their photography display.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently wooed his fans when he shook a leg with superstar Salman Khan at "Dabangg 3" promotional event here. On the work front, the actor will be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film "RRR".

 

Tags:
Ram CharanTelugu starwildlife photographerRRR
Next
Story

Freida Pinto's next is a military drama

Must Watch

PT38M4S

Anti-CAA protests: Police station vandalised by angry mob in Lucknow