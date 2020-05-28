Telugu star Seerat Kapoor on how lockdown affected her sleep cycle

Mumbai: Southern actress Seerat Kapoor struggled with sleep problems a lot during the initial days of coronavirus lockdown.

"Initially, my sleep cycles were the first to be severely hit, perhaps due to the subconscious concern and chatter. A voice in my mind has been playing on loop, off late. It echos, 'How can I learn ways to be more compassionate than I am already?'," Seerat shared.

Gradually, Seerat managed to overcome her sleep problems as she reassessed her priorities.

"In addition, the lockdown has made me reassess my priorities and has shed light on the importance of leading a more simplistic way of life.

"My deepest empathy lies with the fright settled in the hearts of our people. I hope and pray for this catastrophe to pass us all soon. Until then, we will withstand the pandemic and fight the test of covid-19 together," she added.

Seerat is best known for working with Superstar Nagarjuna in Telugu film "Raju Gari Gadhi 2" and Allu Sirish in "Okka Kshanam". Her upcoming projects, "Krishna And His Leela" and "Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinura", will soon release on OTT platform.