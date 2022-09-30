NewsLifestylePeople
KARTIK AARYAN

Tera yaar hoon main...: Kartik Aaryan sends warm birthday wishes to filmmaker Luv Ranjan

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture which he captioned," Tera yaar hun main. Happy Birthday Luv Sir."

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 07:06 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Thursday, sent warm birthday wishes to director Luv Ranjan.
  • Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture which he captioned," Tera yaar hun main. Happy Birthday Luv Sir."

Trending Photos

Tera yaar hoon main...: Kartik Aaryan sends warm birthday wishes to filmmaker Luv Ranjan

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Thursday, sent warm birthday wishes to director Luv Ranjan.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture which he captioned," Tera yaar hun main. Happy Birthday Luv Sir."

 

In the picture, Kartik could be seen sitting with Luv on the sets of their film, with the song `Bas main aur tu` playing in the background of it.

The `Dhamaka` actor made his acting debut with director Luv Ranjan`s comedy film `Pyaar Ka Punchnama`, and the duo later collaborated on films like `Pyaar ka Punchnama 2,` `Akaash Vani,` and `Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety`.

Meanwhile, talking about Kartik`s film front, he will be next seen in `Shehzada` opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan`s son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

Apart from that, he will be sharing the screen space with Alaya F in `Freddy`. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has a musical saga `Satyaprem Ki Katha` alongside Kiara Advani. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2022.

Also, he has Hansal Mehta`s `Captain India` in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India`s most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

On the other hand, Luv Ranjan`s next directorial, an untitled romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Live Tv

Kartik AaryanLuv RanjanKartik Aaryan Luv RanjanLuv Ranjan birthdayKartik Aaryan Luv Ranjan movies

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022