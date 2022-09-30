Tera yaar hoon main...: Kartik Aaryan sends warm birthday wishes to filmmaker Luv Ranjan

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Thursday, sent warm birthday wishes to director Luv Ranjan.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture which he captioned," Tera yaar hun main. Happy Birthday Luv Sir."

In the picture, Kartik could be seen sitting with Luv on the sets of their film, with the song `Bas main aur tu` playing in the background of it.

The `Dhamaka` actor made his acting debut with director Luv Ranjan`s comedy film `Pyaar Ka Punchnama`, and the duo later collaborated on films like `Pyaar ka Punchnama 2,` `Akaash Vani,` and `Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety`.

Meanwhile, talking about Kartik`s film front, he will be next seen in `Shehzada` opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan`s son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

Apart from that, he will be sharing the screen space with Alaya F in `Freddy`. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has a musical saga `Satyaprem Ki Katha` alongside Kiara Advani. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2022.

Also, he has Hansal Mehta`s `Captain India` in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India`s most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

On the other hand, Luv Ranjan`s next directorial, an untitled romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.