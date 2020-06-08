हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Irrfan Khan

Teri laadki main: Radhika Madan’s heart-touching tribute to Irrfan Khan

Radhika took to social media to post a still from ‘Angrezi Medium’ - which shows an emotional Irrfan giving her a hug and kiss on her head.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@radhikamadan

New Delhi: Actress Radhika Madan, who played Irrfan Khan’s daughter in ‘Angrezi Medium’ posted a heart-touching message remembering the late actor on Sunday. Radhika took to social media to post a still from the film – which shows an emotional Irrfan giving her a hug and kiss on her head.

"Teri laadki mai (I am your girl)," Radhika captioned her post, borrowing lines from ‘Angrezi Medium’ song of the same name.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Teri laadki mai . . 

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on

The movie which marked Irrfan's last project, narrated the sweet story of the father-daughter duo. Irrfan does everything to ensure Radhika’s dream of studying in the UK comes true. ‘Angrezi Medium’ also starred actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal.

It hit the screens in March, but couldn’t complete a successful run at the box office due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, it was later released on Disney+Hotstar.

Irrfan died in April. He battled neuroendocrine tumour for two years.

After Irrfan’s death, Radhika said, "He was one the strongest people I knew, a fighter."

"I am just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace," she added.

Here’s her post:

'Angrezi Medium' was directed by Homi Adajania.

