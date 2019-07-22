close

Kesari

'Teri mitti' song of Kesari crosses 100mn views

Mumbai "Teri mitti", the song from "Kesari", starring Akshay Kumar, has crossed the 100-million views mark on YouTube, and its singer B Praak and composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee took to social media to express their joy.

"First Bollywood song Of mine touches 100-million mark, the biggest anthem of the year. 'Teri mitti'. Thank you so much guys for this huge love and respect to this song and our team," B Praak tweeted.

"Teri mitti" focusses on a soldier's life, his feelings for the country, his love and more.

Arko considered it to be a "proud moment".

"This most special song is a landmark in our careers and we cannot thank you enough for the utterly overwhelming emotional response to this one," Arko wrote on Twitter.

Talking about the making of the song, Arko earlier told IANS: "I have never composed such a song. This was my first time in the patriotic genre. I am glad I got an opportunity to pay tribute to the brave soldiers. To compose the song in the right way, we watched a lot of footage of the film. Generally, it does not happen but to bring out true emotions in the song, we had to first study the film."

KesariAkshay Kumarteri mitti
