Kangana Ranaut

Thalaivi Kangana Ranaut begins hardcore training session for 'Dhaakad' - In pics

Thalaivi Kangana Ranaut begins hardcore training session for &#039;Dhaakad&#039; - In pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, actress Kangana Ranaut is back to the work grind. She took to Twitter and shared a few pictures, giving a sneak-peek into her gruelling training session. 

Kangana wrote: Don’t like to multitask, but in these times one needs to go back to the beginning in those days I worked like a horse, so along with filming Thalaivi I started action rehearsals with Jason NG/@brettchanstunts for Dhakaad as well, also lovely to see my charming director @RazyGhai

Dhaakad is an action entertainer starring Kangana in the titular role. The film is helmed by director Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai.

Kangana Ranaut’s next film, 'Thalaivi', is a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa. The film is being directed by AL Vijay. Thalaivi has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh and directed by Vijay, Thalaivi is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

 

Kangana RanautDhaakadthalaiviKanganaTraining session
