Thalapathy Vijay's Leo First Look: Superstar Shares Roaring Poster, Fans Hail Intriguing Style On Birthday

Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: On his special day, makers released Leo First look poster on social media and got a massive response.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 02:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: South superstar Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his birthday on June 22  and to make this occasion even more special, the makers of his upcoming venture Leo shared the first look poster of the movie. Thalapathy Vijay looks incredible in the intriguing Leo first look and likewise, his fans flooded social media to wish him on his birthday. 

“In the world of untamed rivers, calm waters either become divine gods or dreaded demons,” read the caption in the first look poster. Vijay can be seen wielding a bloody sledgehammer with a strong, angry expression on his face. Also, a ferocious hyena is seen howling on the poster against the backdrop of snowy mountains. 

Sharing the poster, director Lokesh Kanagaraj wished Vijay and wrote, "Leo first look is here! Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna (brother)! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast!"

Leo marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master.

Leo features Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Mysskin in pivotal parts. Trisha and Vijay will be seen on-screen together after a hiatus of 15 years. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

