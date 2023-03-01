topStoriesenglish2578465
HAZEL KEECH

‘Thank You All Haters, Backbiters, Manipulators’: Hazel Keech Pens Cryptic Post on Her Birthday

Hazel Keech thanked her haters and trollers on her birthday for making her a stronger person. 

Mar 01, 2023

New Delhi: Birthdays are usually meant for thanking your loved ones and celebrating the day with people you love the most. However, actress Hazel Keech took an unusual route on her 36th birthday and thanked all her haters, trollers and how they have made her a stronger person. 

In a long note on Instagram, she wrote, "This birthday, I'd like to thank all the haters, the backbiters, manipulators, the people that shun me and bad mouth me, those who have abused and tortured me, those who have blacklisted me from work and trolled me." Hazel Keech thanked all the  people mentioned above in her note. "Thank you. Thank you for making my skin thicker, for teaching me that being cruel was a choice but so is being kind," she added. 

"Thank you, for you have shown me my own strength and resilience, and with that I grew a human and experience joy everyday. I'm still standing, smiling and breathing full of gratitude," an excerpt from Hazel Keech's note read. She accompanied the post with the hashtags #excitedtobealive, #grateful and #36mybestyeareveryet to her post. 

Hazel Keech married former cricketer Yuvraj Singh in the year 2016. Last year, they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, whom they named Orion.  

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hazel has worked in films like ‘Bodyguard’ alongside Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor. She has also participated in the seventh season of television reality show Bigg Boss. 

Hazel KeechHazel Keech birthday postHazel Keech slams trollsHazel Keech picsHazel Keech brithday post

