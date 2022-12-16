topStoriesenglish
'ThankGod' actress Rakul Preet Singh summoned by ED in drug-related case, read on

"The actress has been asked to appear before the investigating agency on December 19. Rakul Preet was questioned by the ED on September 2, 2021. Several Telugu actors were also questioned in the matter," a source said.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 07:24 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned, on December 19, actress Rakul Preet Singh in connection with a four-year-old drug trafficking and consumption case.

The anti-money-laundering agency has been probing this drug trafficking and consumption case for the past four years after a high-end drugs cartel, supplying LSD and MDMA and other narcotics, was busted in 2017 by Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department.

The present case are was lodged by the ED on the basis of that matter after it found that money of that drug cartel was laundered via various channels.

