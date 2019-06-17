Thanks for being an inspirational figure in my life: Ira's post for Aamir Khan on Father's Day

ICYMI, we have collated Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's post on Father's Day, in which she thanked her dad for being an 'inspirational figure in her life' and also explained what it's like to be 'brought up by and around him'.

The post include an old video of Ira tickling Aamir and a throwback photo of her with the superstar and her brother Junaid.

"From being ridiculously over-proctective to telling me I should be more rebellious... you've been an amazing person to have in my life. You're always there when I need you. People always ask what its like to be brought up by and around you, some think it would be really cool or exciting... but that would be an understatement. Thanks for being such an educational, stimulating and inspirational figure in my life," read an excerpt from her post.

"I'm passive aggressive too so I may not tell you how cool I think you are but I definitely think it. And thanks for the great-skin-gene. Happy Father's Day," she added.

Take a look at Ira's post for Aamir here:

Ira and Junaid are Aamir's children with first wife Reena Dutta. He is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple is parents to son Azad.

The entire Khan family, including Reena, were in Dharamsala recently to celebrate Aamir's mother Zeenat's 85th birthday.

On the work front, Aamir, last seen in the box office debacle 'Thugs Of Hindostan', is prepping for 'Lal Singh Chaddha', adapted from 'Forrest Gump', starring Tom Hanks.