‘That will never happen’: Shehnaaz Gill opens up on break-up rumours with Sidharth Shukla

New Delhi: Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be dating Bigg Boss 13 winner - late actor Sidharth Shukla broke her silence on rumours that the two had a break-up. The actress reacted to the rumour in an interview while promoting her film Honsla Rakh that also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The film was released on October 15 and has been a huge box office success.

In an interview with Zoom TV, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant spoke about the weirdest rumour that she has heard about herself that made her laugh. In reply, Shehnaaz had told the entertainment news portal, "They said I had a breakup. That will never happen."

Actor Sidharth Shukla died of a suspected heart attack on September 2 at the age of 40 - leaving his family, friends and fans in a state of shock. Shehnaaz Gill was completely devastated by the actor’s untimely demise and was photographed inconsolably crying during his last rites. The actress also stopped using her social media accounts and it was only last week that she posted for the first time on her Instagram account.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram to pay a tribute to Sidharth Shukla with a music video titled 'Tu Yaheen Hai'.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz grew close to each other during their stint on Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13. The two were popularly referred to by fans as ‘SidNaaz’. The actors remained close to each other even after the show and appeared together in music videos like ‘Shona Shona’ and Bhula Dunga.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth never confirmed their relationship but their frequent appearances together on each other's social media handles and as special guests on TV shows hinted that the two are together.

After Sidharth’s demise, various friends from the industry sent strength and love to Shehnaaz Gill.