That's Karma: Ankita Lokhande posts after Rhea Chakraborty gets arrested, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti congratulates her

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande has shared a hard-hitting post on karma after Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday in a drugs conspiracy case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Ankita, who is Sushant's ex-girlfriend, writes, "Nothing happens by chance, fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That's karma." She captioned the post as, "Justice".

Ankita's post got several reactions. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to the comment section to congratulate her. "Congrats baby," she wrote.

Ankita has been showing her unconditional support to Sushant's family since his death. She and Shweta often exchange messages on social media. Ankita had also supported his family's demand for a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death.

Sushant and Ankita were in a relationship from 2010 to 2016. They first met on the sets of their hit TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' and fell in love. After a few years, Sushant left the show to make a career in films.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was in a relationship with Rhea. She has been accused of abetment to suicide by the actor's family.

Simultaneously, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing his death case and a related money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).