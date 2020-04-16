हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

That's you on most days: Deepika Padukone trolls Ranveer Singh on his Tiger pic

Ranveer recently posted a photoshopped picture of himself as Joe King from Netflix series ‘Tiger King’, which he seems to have chanced upon the internet. He was stumped over by the creation and described it by sharing LOL emoticons. 

That&#039;s you on most days: Deepika Padukone trolls Ranveer Singh on his Tiger pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranveersingh

New Delhi: Did Deepika Padukone just troll Ranveer Singh on his Tiger picture? Oh, yes, she did and her comment is LIT. Ranveer recently posted a photoshopped picture of himself as Joe King from Netflix series ‘Tiger King’, which he seems to have chanced upon the internet. He was stumped over by the creation and described it by sharing LOL emoticons. Soon, Deepika reacted to the picture and her comment take the take, hands down.

"What are you finding so funny? That's you on most days," she wrote tagging Ranveer and the internet is now having a hearty laugh. Arjun Kapoor too couldn’t resist commenting on his friend’s post and said, “Casual day for Baba.”

Here’s the picture we are talking about:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Deepika and Ranveer are making the most of their quarantine break and have posted snippets of what’s keeping them busy on their respective Instagram profiles. Deepika is mostly into cooking while Ranveer is relishing the sumptuous dishes made by his darling wife.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! #homegymbuddies  my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ek toh gaya  ab tera kya hoga, Bajirao?

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Season 1:Episode 8 COOK.EAT.SLEEP.REPEAT. Productivity in the time of COVID-19!

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be next seen in ‘83’ together. She also has the Hindi remake of Hollywood film ‘The Intern’ and Shakun Batra’s project in the pipeline while Ranveer has signed up for ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Takht’.   

Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepika Ranveerdeepika ranveer pics
