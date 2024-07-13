Advertisement
AAMIR KHAN

The Academy Acknowledges Aamir Khan's Iconic Character 'Rancho' From 3 Idiots

The Academy took to their social media and shared a scene from Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots'.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Academy Acknowledges Aamir Khan's Iconic Character 'Rancho' From 3 Idiots (Image: @theacademy/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Rajkumar Hirani has crafted a unique cult classic with '3 Idiots'. The film captivated audiences with its engaging and relatable story, leaving a lasting impression on viewers. While the film received tremendous love from all corners, Aamir Khan's character, Rancho, became especially relevant among the masses. Its enthusiasm doesn't seem to settle down easily, as The Academy has now acknowledged a scene from the film.

The Academy took to their social media and shared a scene from Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, praising Aamir Khan's character Rancho for his presence of mind.

Take A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

They wrote the caption: 'Rancho's presence of mind was at 100% here.

Film: 3 IDIOTS
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani
Written by Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi (Based on the novel "Five Point Someone" by Chetan Bhagat)
Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Omi Vaidya and Boman Irani''

With this, The Academy indeed complimented the creative approach shown in the film. This is a huge moment for the film to get recognized by a global podium.

The film is indeed a testament to Rajkumar Hirani's brilliant storytelling, and Aamir Khan made it a gem with his acting prowess.

Rajkumar Hirani is renowned for his unparalleled success ratio in the Indian film industry. His distinctive style, blending humor, emotion, and social commentary has made his films both critically acclaimed and commercially successful. With each project, Hirani consistently connects deeply with audiences, creating memorable and impactful cinema.

 

