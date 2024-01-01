The Archies Actor Vedang Raina Froze When Hrithik Roshan Told Him THIS - Check Here

New Delhi: Actor Vedang Raina made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The young actor is currently enhoying the appreciation industry has showerd on him. Recently, Vedang visited a fond memory from 'The Archies' premiere.

Recalling the day, Vedang said that the best moment for him was when Hrithik Roshan complimented him. He said, "Since childhood, I have been a crazy fan of Hrithik sir, at the premiere when he walked up to compliment me, I just froze for the moment. He told me I was very good in the film and those words meant the world to me." Vedang even shared how nervous he was at the premiere, but everyone around comforted him.

After playing Reggie Mantle in The Archies, fans are eager to know the next project Vedang stars in. Vedang Raina also made his singing debut in 'The Archies'.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also marked the acting debuts of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film received mixed responses from the audience.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical that follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton, takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion. It is currently streaming on Netflix.