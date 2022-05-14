हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
the archies

The Archies: Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda cheer for Agastya Nanda after poster release

Zoya Akhtar on Saturday revealed the first look of her upcoming project 'The Archies', a Bollywood adaptation of classic franchise set in 1960s. 

Film poster

MUMBAI: Agastya Nanda is all set to carry his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's legacy forward. He is making his foray into the Indian film industry with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

As the first look of Agastya from the film was unveiled on Saturday, Amitabh, in no time, took to his Instagram account to wish his grandson luck.

"Another SONrise .. my GrandSON ..all the blessings Agastya .. love you," Big B wrote.

Agastya's sister Navya Nanda also gave a shout out on the special day. Taking to Instagram Story, Navya shared a snapshot featuring Agastya and wrote, "Hey Junior, this is your moment. Don't let anyone take it away from you. Love you. So much pride."

'The Archies' also marks the acting debut of Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi, and Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh, Gauri and their eldest son Aryan Khan also cheered for Suhana ahead of her acting debut with 'The Archies'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

 

Aryan Khan

Archie comics, which feature teenage characters named Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, have seen several adaptations over the years. 

The Indian adaptation will be out on Netflix in 2023. 

