The Archies: Is Vedang Raina The New Hearthrob On the Block?

New Delhi: There is no denying that Reggie Mantle, alias Vedang Raina, has emerged as the scene-stealer among The Archies squad. The 23-year-old model-turned-actor has elevated the popularity quotient with his good looks and disarming charm.

Unlike the book character, Vedang’s Reggie is not obnoxious, flirty, and always trying to one-up Archie as he also vies for Veronica’s attention. Zoya Akhtar’s Reggie comes across as a rebel with a cause. His James Deanesque swag, gelled hair, and leather jacket make him unmissable among the ensemble, which also includes three-star kids.

Though the spotlight is firmly placed on Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina emerges as the poster boy of cool among the audience, including Gen Z, millennials, and those who belong to generations before them.

His unwavering confidence comes through as he effortlessly plays the 17-year-old who believes in the freedom of speech and the power of the pen. Reggie aspires to be a stand-up comic, but when the time calls, he gathers his friends around to come together.

Agastya, Suhana, and Khushi have received reviews ranging from flattering to downright scathing. However, Vedang has emerged unscathed, as the response has been nothing but positive. He seems to have made an impact.

Now, who is Vedang Raina? Not much is known about his background, but netizens are already hailing him as the young Ranveer Singh. He does remind one of the actors from his earlier days in films such as Band Baaja, Baraat, and Dil Dhadakne Do.

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor have both been signed up for their next projects. The former will share screen space with father Shah Rukh, and Khushi has a Karan Johar film. Vedang will be seen next playing Alia Bhatt’s brother in Jigra. Well, even though the start may be small, the future looks bright for this new kid on the block.