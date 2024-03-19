The Chopra-Jonas Family Enjoys The Sun In Mumbai, Priyanka Drops Mushy Glimpse Ft Nick And Malti

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has enchanted the audience with her performances in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The stunning actor often shares special family moments with fans her fans. Recently, she had some quality time with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared glimpses of her precious moments with family. The first picture shows her basking in the sun with pristine waters in the backdrop, resting her head on Nick Jonas' shoulder as they relax. The next snapshot depicts a lovely mother-daughter moment in which Priyanka joyously raises Malti Marie in the air.

In a video, the child joyfully plays on the beach sand, running around with unbounded enthusiasm. The next photographs show Nick and Priyanka enjoying the beautiful surroundings as the sun sets, embracing the peaceful moments.

Priyanka was in India with her daughter Malti Marie for some work commitments. She launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. For the launch, she teamed a luxury reptile-inspired piece with an embroidered bralette and floor-sweeping pants by Anamika Khanna, as well as gold stiletto sandals. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand.

She also made heads turn with her presence at Bvlgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration in Mumbai. Priyanka opted for a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree that she paired with a bustier blouse. She wore matching hued heels to complement her look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

Speaking about the project, Priyanka shared, "It's just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country--I was very honoured."

Speaking about the relatability of the narrative, she added, "I have always loved tigers, and I feel a kinship with the female tiger--I feel very protective of my family. Ambar's journey is something I think every mom would relate to."



On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.