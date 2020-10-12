हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma

Google is showing Anushka Sharma as cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife; Here's why

The goof-up by Google has left the internet amused and furious at the same time. Anushka Sharma is Virat Kohli’s wife and the couple is expecting their first child together.

Google is showing Anushka Sharma as cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife; Here&#039;s why
Images Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: If you type Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan’s name on Google, actress Anushka Sharma also appears on the search engine. Confused? So are we! Rashid Khan has occupied a spot on the trends list after reports stated that if you search about the cricketer on Google, it names Anushka as his wife. 

The goof-up by Google has left the internet amused and furious at the same time. Anushka is cricketer Virat Kohli’s wife and the couple is expecting their first child together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

The error by Google appears to be due to an old Instagram session hosted by Rashid, during which he was asked about his favourite Bollywood actresses. In his response, the cricketer had taken Anushka and Priety Zinta’s name. So, now you can very well join the dots. Rashid Khan, in fact, in not married. 

Rashid Khan currently plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat, on the other hand, is Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy in 2017. They are expected to welcome their child in January 2021.

