'The Elephant Whisperers' Fame Guneet Monga Was 'Hospitalised' After She Was Not Given Time To Speak At Oscars 2023

New Delhi: Oscars 2023 were lucky ones for India, they were historic. Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers' and SS Rajamouli's RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' brought home trophies. As Guneet Monga bagged the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film, days after the ceremony, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani has made shocking revelations.

MM Keeravaani shared how Guneet Monga wasn't given time to speak following her win and after all this, she felt breathless and she was even hospitalised. Talking to Galatta Plus, Keeravaani said, "The universe was listening to my prayers and it happened. Which left me in not great excitement. But it was exciting only, but not to an extent where you go breathless, like the other award winner–Guneet Monga. She was not given time to speak her words, so she went breathless and she was hospitalised also."

Earlier, Guneet also revealed that she was left shocked after not being given the opportunity by the Academy to speak after the Oscar win. "I did not get a chance to deliver my Oscar speech. There was a shock on my face. I just wanted to say it’s India’s first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing. My heart started racing as I couldn’t have come so far and not be heard. I’ll go back there and I will make sure I’m heard," said the producer to Bombay Times.

At the 95th Academy Awards this year, one of the winners from India was a documentary film called, 'The Elephant Whisperers.' The documentary is based on Bomman and Bellie, who raised orphaned elephant calves in Tamil Nadu.

'The Elephant Whisperers' is a true masterpiece that showcases the beauty and intelligence of elephants and the importance of protecting them.