The epic reply Sonu Sood gave to Twitter user who asked him for a Shah Rukh Khan-style birthday celebration in Dubai

Actor Sonu Sood has been quite actively helping people in need ever since the coronavirus-induced lockdown began in March 2020. He gets several requests from social media users and Sonu Sood makes sure he responds to them in kind. Earlier this week, a man requested the actor to help him get a Shah Rukh Khan-style birthday celebration on Dubai's Burj Khalifa and guess how he replied?

The Twitter user posted a picture from SRK's birthday celebrations during which, Burj Khalia was lit up with a wish for the superstar, showcasing stills from his films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Don' and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

He tweeted to say, "Sonu sir, 5 November ko birthday hai. Aise hi Burj Khalifa pe celebration karwa do please."

To which, Sonu Sood gave an epic and priceless response, "Bas aapka janamdin teen din late ho gaya hai. Khair thodi si mehnat karo aur naam kamaao... zindagi me fir dekhna Burj Khalifa kya aasmaan pe naam likh degi duniya."

See their Twitter exchange here:

बस आपका जन्मदिन 3 दिन लेट हो गया भाई।

ख़ैर थोड़ी से महनत करो और नाम कमाओ ज़िंदगी में फिर देखना bhurj khalifa क्या आसमान पे नाम लिख देगी दुनिया https://t.co/tDYteCwVsI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 3, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday with family and close friends in Dubai on November 2.