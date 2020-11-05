हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Sood

The epic reply Sonu Sood gave to Twitter user who asked him for a Shah Rukh Khan-style birthday celebration in Dubai

Dubai's Burj Khalifa was lighted up for Shah Rukh Khan's 55th birthday celebrations November 2.

The epic reply Sonu Sood gave to Twitter user who asked him for a Shah Rukh Khan-style birthday celebration in Dubai
Image Courtesy (R): Instagram/@iamsrk

Actor Sonu Sood has been quite actively helping people in need ever since the coronavirus-induced lockdown began in March 2020. He gets several requests from social media users and Sonu Sood makes sure he responds to them in kind. Earlier this week, a man requested the actor to help him get a Shah Rukh Khan-style birthday celebration on Dubai's Burj Khalifa and guess how he replied?

The Twitter user posted a picture from SRK's birthday celebrations during which, Burj Khalia was lit up with a wish for the superstar, showcasing stills from his films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Don' and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. 

He tweeted to say, "Sonu sir, 5 November ko birthday hai. Aise hi Burj Khalifa pe celebration karwa do please." 

To which, Sonu Sood gave an epic and priceless response, "Bas aapka janamdin teen din late ho gaya hai. Khair thodi si mehnat karo aur naam kamaao... zindagi me fir dekhna Burj Khalifa kya aasmaan pe naam likh degi duniya."

See their Twitter exchange here:

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday with family and close friends in Dubai on November 2.

Tags:
Sonu SoodShah Rukh Khanshah rukh khan birthday celebrationsSRK
Next
Story

Poonam Pandey arrested in Goa for allegedly shooting 'porn' video on beach
  • 83,64,086Confirmed
  • 1,24,315Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,80,05,784Confirmed
  • 12,24,111Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M59S

Zee Top 50: Watch top news stories of the day