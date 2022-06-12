हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shreya Dhanwanthary

The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary oozes sensuality in bikini PICS, leaves her fans restless: PHOTOS

Shreya Dhanwanthary is getting hotter each day and these pictures are proof. 'The Family Man' actress has dropped a few photos of herself from her vacay.

The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary oozes sensuality in bikini PICS, leaves her fans restless: PHOTOS
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary, who has won applauds from audience for her acting chops, is lately setting the internet on fire with her stunning bikini pictures. The actress, who donned the role of 'Zoya', a cop in Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man', has been dropping her sexy and hot pictures in two-piece, making her fans go drooling on her. Definitely, the actress has been hogging attention with her vacation pictures. 

On Saturday, Shreya shared the pictures on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, she is seen showing off her toned body in a bralette bikini top and bottoms. She has let her hair open and styled her beach look with layered chains and sunnies. She is seen striking different poses while enjoying the serene view and a sunny day. These pictures are enough to prove that Shreya is indeed a beach bum and definitely getting hotter day by day.

Don't believe us? Take a look at her picture below:

Soon after she shared the pictures, her fans have been going bonkers and dropping adorable comments on them. Some of her industry friends also left comments on her latest post.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Stellar picture, yo!. Meiyang Chang wrote, "Dhanwantary for MCU!. Pooja Bhatt also dropped a comment that read, "Damn!! You CAN fly!

Rajshri Deshpande commented, "Soar high my dear."

Shreya Dhanwanthary

Shreya has worked in shows like 'The Family Man', and 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'. She was last seen in 'Grey' alongside Dia Mirza. She will be next seen in 'Chup' alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol. She also has 'Adbhut' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

